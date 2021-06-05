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Bill Gates is in the light
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110 views • June 05, 2021
Bill Gates - the name everyone knows, but for most he is only associated with money ... really a lot of money. But who is Bill Gates really and what does the second richest man in the world do with his fortune? Numerous sources prove that Gates holds large shares in the WHO and has caused enormous damage to thousands of people with various vaccination programs. This song reveals some of these shocking cases and gives hope because Bill Gates and all his works have been brought to the light. A new era has dawned and the criminals must fall, the chorus says.
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