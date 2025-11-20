BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Pentagon Lost $2.1 Trillion and No One's Talking About It
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10140 followers
3
195 views • 20 hours ago

The Pentagon has failed its financial audit for six consecutive years, unable to account for $2.1 trillion in assets according to official Department of Defense reports. In this deep dive, we examine publicly available government documents, Congressional Budget Office data, and official audit reports to understand where taxpayer money is going.

We explore the Pentagon's black budget programs, which receive over $90 billion annually in classified funding, and investigate documented cases of alternative energy research that lost government funding despite promising results. All information is sourced from official government databases, declassified documents, and public records.

📊 SOURCES REFERENCED:

• Department of Defense Financial Audit Reports (2018-2023)

• Congressional Budget Office Budget Allocations

• US Patent and Trademark Office Secrecy Order Statistics

• Government Accountability Office Reports

• Defense Logistics Agency Energy Reports

• USAspending.gov Federal Contract Database

This video examines publicly documented financial discrepancies in defense spending and raises questions about government accountability and transparency in military budgeting.

🔍 TOPICS COVERED:

Pentagon financial audits, defense spending accountability, black budget programs, classified military research, government transparency, taxpayer money allocation, defense contractor spending, alternative energy research funding.

Mirrored - Dr. Veiled

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

pentagondefense spendinggovernment accountability
