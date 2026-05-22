Challenges and Opportunities in AI and Data Centers, an interview with Aaron Day

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The AI boom faces a major question: where is the revenue? Closed-source models are losing money while open-source alternatives deliver better results for pennies. China leads in 57 of 64 tech categories, and valuations look disconnected from reality. A market correction may be coming, but AI itself isn't going away—it's shifting to open, efficient, sovereign models. Watch the full interview.
#AIBubble #OpenSourceAI #DataCenters #TechEconomics #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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