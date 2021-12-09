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War Room Pandemic 12. 09. 21. Episode 1,473
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90 views • December 09, 2021
Episode 1,473 – Hillary Clinton‘s Victory ‘Speech‘; Posobiec/Milius Live
We discuss the border, Clinton's new MasterClass, and the culture wars we are seeing.
Our guests are: Jason Miller, Amanda Milius, Ben Bergquam, Ben Harnwell, Jack Posobiec
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 12/09/2021
Watch:
On the Web: http://www.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
On TV: PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV
or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
We discuss the border, Clinton's new MasterClass, and the culture wars we are seeing.
Our guests are: Jason Miller, Amanda Milius, Ben Bergquam, Ben Harnwell, Jack Posobiec
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 12/09/2021
Watch:
On the Web: http://www.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
On TV: PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV
or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
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