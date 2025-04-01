Gas pipeline explosion injures more than 100 near Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad was quoted by the New Straits Times daily as saying 145 people including three children were injured. He said 67 people were still being treated at public hospitals, mostly for second and third-degree burns, while 37 others sought treatment from clinics and private hospitals.

The fire department said the fire damaged 190 houses and 148 cars.

Investigations were underway into the cause of the fire. Authorities said homes within 290 meters (yards) of the site will remain off-limits for now.

https://apnews.com/article/malaysia-putra-heights-selangor-fire-9e11b47ba0bb2b87cf9271a4de43d4f5

