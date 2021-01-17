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What Do We Do When Someone We Love Has Already Chosen To Take The C.V. Vax (Abomination of Desolation & Mark Of The Beast)?? The Answer Is In Scripture.
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1078 views • January 17, 2021
***THE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION IS THE FIRST C.V. VAX , AND THE MARK OF THE BEAST WILL BE THE SECOND C.V. VAX -- GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION:
https://www.teamjesus222.com/latest-videos
ANY DAY NOW, YES Or NO? – Only a Grain of Sand
https://444prophecynews.com/any-day-now-yes-or-no-only-a-grain-of-sand/
John 3:16
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%203%3A16&;version=KJV
Transliteration: pisteuó
Phonetic Spelling: (pist-yoo'-o)
Definition: to believe, entrust
Usage: I believe, have faith in, trust in; pass: I am entrusted with.
https://biblehub.com/greek/4100.htm
WHAT IS COVENANT FAITH?
http://www.thecovenantcenter.com/blog/what-is-covenant-faith
Matt 7:7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%207%3A7&;version=KJV
James 4
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=James+4&;version=NASB
2 Cor 5:7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%205%3A7&;version=NKJV
1 John 2:15-17
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20John%202%3A15-17&;version=KJV
Matt 10:37-39
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2010%3A37-39&;version=NKJV
Matt 10-21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2010%3A21&;version=KJV
Matt 7:21-24
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%207%3A21-24&;version=KJV
Matt 25
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2025&;version=KJV
1 Cor 7
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1-Corinthians-Chapter-7/
1 Cor 7:15 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/1_corinthians/7-15.htm
Transliteration: chórizó
Phonetic Spelling: (kho-rid'-zo)
Definition: to separate, divide
Usage: (a) I separate, put apart, (b) mid. or pass: I separate myself, depart, withdraw.
https://biblehub.com/greek/5563.htm
Revelation 2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%202&;version=KJV
Rev 2:4 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/2-4.htm
Phonetic Spelling: (af-ee'-ay-mee)
Definition: to send away, leave alone, permit
Usage: (a) I send away, (b) I let go, release, permit to depart, (c) I remit, forgive, (d) I permit, suffer.
https://biblehub.com/greek/863.htm
1 Cor 3
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%203&;version=KJV
2 Cor 6
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%206&;version=KJV
Rev 21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2021&;version=KJV
Luke 12:51-53
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2012%3A51-53&;version=KJV
Matt 10:14
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+10%3A14&;version=KJV
Rev 18
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2018&;version=KJV
Rev 19
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2019&;version=KJV
Rev 21:8
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-21-8/
Luke 16
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2016&;version=KJV
THE LOVE AND RIGHTEOUS JUDGMENT OF A HOLY GOD
https://rootedandgroundedinchrist.com/2017/03/30/the-love-and-righteous-judgment-of-a-holy-god/
______________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.teamjesus222.com/latest-videos
ANY DAY NOW, YES Or NO? – Only a Grain of Sand
https://444prophecynews.com/any-day-now-yes-or-no-only-a-grain-of-sand/
John 3:16
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%203%3A16&;version=KJV
Transliteration: pisteuó
Phonetic Spelling: (pist-yoo'-o)
Definition: to believe, entrust
Usage: I believe, have faith in, trust in; pass: I am entrusted with.
https://biblehub.com/greek/4100.htm
WHAT IS COVENANT FAITH?
http://www.thecovenantcenter.com/blog/what-is-covenant-faith
Matt 7:7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%207%3A7&;version=KJV
James 4
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=James+4&;version=NASB
2 Cor 5:7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%205%3A7&;version=NKJV
1 John 2:15-17
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20John%202%3A15-17&;version=KJV
Matt 10:37-39
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2010%3A37-39&;version=NKJV
Matt 10-21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2010%3A21&;version=KJV
Matt 7:21-24
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%207%3A21-24&;version=KJV
Matt 25
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2025&;version=KJV
1 Cor 7
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1-Corinthians-Chapter-7/
1 Cor 7:15 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/1_corinthians/7-15.htm
Transliteration: chórizó
Phonetic Spelling: (kho-rid'-zo)
Definition: to separate, divide
Usage: (a) I separate, put apart, (b) mid. or pass: I separate myself, depart, withdraw.
https://biblehub.com/greek/5563.htm
Revelation 2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%202&;version=KJV
Rev 2:4 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/2-4.htm
Phonetic Spelling: (af-ee'-ay-mee)
Definition: to send away, leave alone, permit
Usage: (a) I send away, (b) I let go, release, permit to depart, (c) I remit, forgive, (d) I permit, suffer.
https://biblehub.com/greek/863.htm
1 Cor 3
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%203&;version=KJV
2 Cor 6
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%206&;version=KJV
Rev 21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2021&;version=KJV
Luke 12:51-53
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2012%3A51-53&;version=KJV
Matt 10:14
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+10%3A14&;version=KJV
Rev 18
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2018&;version=KJV
Rev 19
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2019&;version=KJV
Rev 21:8
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-21-8/
Luke 16
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2016&;version=KJV
THE LOVE AND RIGHTEOUS JUDGMENT OF A HOLY GOD
https://rootedandgroundedinchrist.com/2017/03/30/the-love-and-righteous-judgment-of-a-holy-god/
______________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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