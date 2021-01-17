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What Do We Do When Someone We Love Has Already Chosen To Take The C.V. Vax (Abomination of Desolation & Mark Of The Beast)?? The Answer Is In Scripture.
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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***THE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION IS THE FIRST C.V. VAX , AND THE MARK OF THE BEAST WILL BE THE SECOND C.V. VAX -- GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION:
https://www.teamjesus222.com/latest-videos

ANY DAY NOW, YES Or NO? – Only a Grain of Sand
https://444prophecynews.com/any-day-now-yes-or-no-only-a-grain-of-sand/

John 3:16
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%203%3A16&;version=KJV

Transliteration: pisteuó
Phonetic Spelling: (pist-yoo'-o)
Definition: to believe, entrust
Usage: I believe, have faith in, trust in; pass: I am entrusted with.
https://biblehub.com/greek/4100.htm

WHAT IS COVENANT FAITH?
http://www.thecovenantcenter.com/blog/what-is-covenant-faith

Matt 7:7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%207%3A7&;version=KJV

James 4
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=James+4&;version=NASB

2 Cor 5:7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%205%3A7&;version=NKJV

1 John 2:15-17
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20John%202%3A15-17&;version=KJV

Matt 10:37-39
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2010%3A37-39&;version=NKJV

Matt 10-21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2010%3A21&;version=KJV

Matt 7:21-24
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%207%3A21-24&;version=KJV

Matt 25
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2025&;version=KJV

1 Cor 7
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1-Corinthians-Chapter-7/

1 Cor 7:15 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/1_corinthians/7-15.htm

Transliteration: chórizó
Phonetic Spelling: (kho-rid'-zo)
Definition: to separate, divide
Usage: (a) I separate, put apart, (b) mid. or pass: I separate myself, depart, withdraw.
https://biblehub.com/greek/5563.htm

Revelation 2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%202&;version=KJV

Rev 2:4 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/2-4.htm

Phonetic Spelling: (af-ee'-ay-mee)
Definition: to send away, leave alone, permit
Usage: (a) I send away, (b) I let go, release, permit to depart, (c) I remit, forgive, (d) I permit, suffer.
https://biblehub.com/greek/863.htm

1 Cor 3
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%203&;version=KJV

2 Cor 6
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%206&;version=KJV

Rev 21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2021&;version=KJV

Luke 12:51-53
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2012%3A51-53&;version=KJV

Matt 10:14
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+10%3A14&;version=KJV

Rev 18
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2018&;version=KJV

Rev 19
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2019&;version=KJV

Rev 21:8
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-21-8/

Luke 16
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2016&;version=KJV

THE LOVE AND RIGHTEOUS JUDGMENT OF A HOLY GOD
https://rootedandgroundedinchrist.com/2017/03/30/the-love-and-righteous-judgment-of-a-holy-god/
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Keywords
sintruthrepentancethe holy spirithell firethe gospelthe fatherthe sonthe blood of jesusstop sinningsalvation in jesus christcv vax
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