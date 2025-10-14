The Path to Forgiveness: Canceling Debt, Letting Go, and Finding Freedom - Brad Hambrick





Sometimes the process of forgiving others can make it feel like God has lost patience with us. We may feel like He has “switched teams,” or that He has more time for others than He does for us - but this is a lie! Forgiveness is central to the Christian message, says Brad Hambrick, the pastor of counseling at The Summit Church. He talks about the definition of forgiveness: canceling a debt. Forgiveness is telling someone, “Christ died for what you did, and that’s enough for me.” That doesn’t mean you have to excuse any hurtful action against you, but it does give you the freedom to let go of the pain and give it to the Lord. Brad also shares practical steps you can take when you are caught in a cycle of repetitive hurts inflicted by someone close to you. Forgiveness is ultimately a process that takes time and effort.









TAKEAWAYS





Forgiveness can take time because the person who has been hurt is often still in pain





The way out of nagging and ignoring is genuine repentance





Acknowledging wrongdoing is a key first step in moving toward restoration





Forgiving others does not excuse their actions, but it frees you from carrying pain or anger









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/46aQsKU

Making Sense of Forgiveness book: https://amzn.to/42tf1R5





🔗 CONNECT WITH BRAD HAMBRICK

Website: https://bradhambrick.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brad.hambrick.5

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bradhambrick/

X: https://x.com/BradHambrick





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #bradhambrick #forgiveness #love #faith #peace #god #healing #jesus #hope #grace #life #believe #spirituality #pray #wisdom #trust #selflove #happiness #meditation #compassion #prayer #forgive #gratitude #bible #truth #spiritual #mercy #motivation #jesuschrist #christian #mentalhealth #religion #thankful #selfcare #calm #inspiration #christ #faithful #kindness #church #family #christianity #strength #gospel #freedom #repent #repentance



