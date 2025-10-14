The Path to Forgiveness: Canceling Debt, Letting Go, and Finding Freedom - Brad Hambrick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sometimes the process of forgiving others can make it feel like God has lost patience with us. We may feel like He has “switched teams,” or that He has more time for others than He does for us - but this is a lie! Forgiveness is central to the Christian message, says Brad Hambrick, the pastor of counseling at The Summit Church. He talks about the definition of forgiveness: canceling a debt. Forgiveness is telling someone, “Christ died for what you did, and that’s enough for me.” That doesn’t mean you have to excuse any hurtful action against you, but it does give you the freedom to let go of the pain and give it to the Lord. Brad also shares practical steps you can take when you are caught in a cycle of repetitive hurts inflicted by someone close to you. Forgiveness is ultimately a process that takes time and effort.
TAKEAWAYS
Forgiveness can take time because the person who has been hurt is often still in pain
The way out of nagging and ignoring is genuine repentance
Acknowledging wrongdoing is a key first step in moving toward restoration
Forgiving others does not excuse their actions, but it frees you from carrying pain or anger
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/46aQsKU
Making Sense of Forgiveness book: https://amzn.to/42tf1R5
🔗 CONNECT WITH BRAD HAMBRICK
Website: https://bradhambrick.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brad.hambrick.5
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bradhambrick/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #bradhambrick #forgiveness #love #faith #peace #god #healing #jesus #hope #grace #life #believe #spirituality #pray #wisdom #trust #selflove #happiness #meditation #compassion #prayer #forgive #gratitude #bible #truth #spiritual #mercy #motivation #jesuschrist #christian #mentalhealth #religion #thankful #selfcare #calm #inspiration #christ #faithful #kindness #church #family #christianity #strength #gospel #freedom #repent #repentance