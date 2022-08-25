© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1crmf58c
08/23/2022 Reuters: Apple plans to cut iPhone 14 production lag between China, India. Apple looks for alternatives to China where health crisis lockdowns have disrupted production. Apple had worked with suppliers to ramp up production in India