https://gettr.com/post/p2lc1ip6edd

07/05/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson China Watch: Last June, Congressman Dan Crenshaw reintroduced “Holding the CCP Accountable for Infecting Americans Act of 2021”. According to that Bill, conservative lawyer Larry Klayman and his group “Freedom Watch” in Texas, filed a complaint in Texas federal court, seeking at least a 20 trillion US dollar from the CCP to compensate for all the economic and public health damages done to the American people. We encourage Americans to join the class action lawsuits to hold the CCP accountable.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/05/2023 妮可参加《温图森中国观察》节目：去年6月，国会议员丹·克伦肖提出了《2021年就恶意感染美国人向中共追责法案》。保守派律师拉里·克雷曼及其德克萨斯州“自由观察”团队根据那项法案，要求中共赔偿至少20万亿美元，以弥补对美国人民造成的经济和公共健康损害。我们鼓励美国人加入集体诉讼，向中共追责。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





