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The Truth About Violence - The facts will shock you...
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11 views • January 04, 2021
What is the truth about violence in society? The answer will shock you...
Topics covered include gender related criminal sentencing disparities, the prison population, the death penalty, statutory rape double standards, rape allegations, rape prevalence, maternal abuse, spanking, paternity fraud, lying, legalities and much much more.
"Please stop hitting your babies." - Stefan Molyneux
This is a re-release of the 6/23/13 The True Cycle of Violence presentation.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: LL76SbNek3dT8bv2APZNhWgNv3nHEzAgKT
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Source Information:
http://www.sagepub.com/upm-data/27008_4.pdf
http://www.wnd.com/2006/02/34861/#5Yz44scRShbDB1yh.99
http://globalgrind.com/news/paternity-fraud-should-dna-tests-be-mandatory-newborn-babies-poll
http://www.avoiceformen.com/activism/about/
http://falserapesociety.blogspot.ca/p/prevalence-of-false-rape-claims.html
http://www.theforensicexaminer.com/archive/spring09/15/
http://www.aifs.gov.au/nch/pubs/sheets/rs7/rs7.html
http://mkg4583.wordpress.com/2009/09/01/mothers-abuse-children-3-times-more-than-dads-federal-hhs-statistics/
http://www.americanhumane.org/children/stop-child-abuse/fact-sheets/child-abuse-and-neglect-statistics.html
http://www.livescience.com/1257-study-reveals-spanked.html
http://shine.yahoo.com/team-mom/spanking-linked-mental-illness-says-study-175900678.html#!gojIu
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paternity_fraud
https://www.nationalparentsorganization.org/index.php/blog/20455-quebec-superior-court-paternity-fraud-just-fine-thank-you
http://www.canadiancrc.com/Newspaper_Articles/Nat_Law_Journal_Parent_Trap_10APR06.aspx
http://www.canadiancrc.com/Newspaper_Articles/Scotsman_96_percent_of_women_are_liars_09DEC04.aspx
http://www.outsidethebeltway.com/men-outnumber-women-among-american-rape-victims/
http://beforeitsnews.com/strange/2013/05/more-men-than-women-were-raped-in-us-military-2448872.html
http://thinkprogress.org/justice/2013/02/07/1552751/federal-prison-population-spiked-790-percent-since-1980/?mobile=nc
http://thinkprogress.org/justice/2013/01/02/1386251/almost-half-of-federal-prisoners-held-for-drug-crimes/
http://nces.ed.gov/fastfacts/display.asp?id=28
http://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2013/mar/23/advocates-say-schools-need-more-male/
http://ceep.indiana.edu/projects/PDF/PB_V6N4_Winter_2008_EPB.pdf
http://www.earlychildhoodnews.com/earlychildhood/article_view.aspx?ArticleID=400
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stay-at-home_dad
http://articles.timesofindia.indiatimes.com/2012-11-02/bangalore/34876919_1_mothers-homemakers-child
http://www.parenting.com/blogs/show-and-tell/stephanie-wood/spanking
http://www.indianexpress.com/news/fathers-spanked-as-children-less-likely-to-hit-own-kids-study/500675/
http://www.acrwebsite.org/search/view-conference-proceedings.aspx?Id=7493
http://www.nj.com/news/index.ssf/2013/04/a_look_at_teacher-student_sex.html
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Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
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Topics covered include gender related criminal sentencing disparities, the prison population, the death penalty, statutory rape double standards, rape allegations, rape prevalence, maternal abuse, spanking, paternity fraud, lying, legalities and much much more.
"Please stop hitting your babies." - Stefan Molyneux
This is a re-release of the 6/23/13 The True Cycle of Violence presentation.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: LL76SbNek3dT8bv2APZNhWgNv3nHEzAgKT
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Source Information:
http://www.sagepub.com/upm-data/27008_4.pdf
http://www.wnd.com/2006/02/34861/#5Yz44scRShbDB1yh.99
http://globalgrind.com/news/paternity-fraud-should-dna-tests-be-mandatory-newborn-babies-poll
http://www.avoiceformen.com/activism/about/
http://falserapesociety.blogspot.ca/p/prevalence-of-false-rape-claims.html
http://www.theforensicexaminer.com/archive/spring09/15/
http://www.aifs.gov.au/nch/pubs/sheets/rs7/rs7.html
http://mkg4583.wordpress.com/2009/09/01/mothers-abuse-children-3-times-more-than-dads-federal-hhs-statistics/
http://www.americanhumane.org/children/stop-child-abuse/fact-sheets/child-abuse-and-neglect-statistics.html
http://www.livescience.com/1257-study-reveals-spanked.html
http://shine.yahoo.com/team-mom/spanking-linked-mental-illness-says-study-175900678.html#!gojIu
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paternity_fraud
https://www.nationalparentsorganization.org/index.php/blog/20455-quebec-superior-court-paternity-fraud-just-fine-thank-you
http://www.canadiancrc.com/Newspaper_Articles/Nat_Law_Journal_Parent_Trap_10APR06.aspx
http://www.canadiancrc.com/Newspaper_Articles/Scotsman_96_percent_of_women_are_liars_09DEC04.aspx
http://www.outsidethebeltway.com/men-outnumber-women-among-american-rape-victims/
http://beforeitsnews.com/strange/2013/05/more-men-than-women-were-raped-in-us-military-2448872.html
http://thinkprogress.org/justice/2013/02/07/1552751/federal-prison-population-spiked-790-percent-since-1980/?mobile=nc
http://thinkprogress.org/justice/2013/01/02/1386251/almost-half-of-federal-prisoners-held-for-drug-crimes/
http://nces.ed.gov/fastfacts/display.asp?id=28
http://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2013/mar/23/advocates-say-schools-need-more-male/
http://ceep.indiana.edu/projects/PDF/PB_V6N4_Winter_2008_EPB.pdf
http://www.earlychildhoodnews.com/earlychildhood/article_view.aspx?ArticleID=400
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stay-at-home_dad
http://articles.timesofindia.indiatimes.com/2012-11-02/bangalore/34876919_1_mothers-homemakers-child
http://www.parenting.com/blogs/show-and-tell/stephanie-wood/spanking
http://www.indianexpress.com/news/fathers-spanked-as-children-less-likely-to-hit-own-kids-study/500675/
http://www.acrwebsite.org/search/view-conference-proceedings.aspx?Id=7493
http://www.nj.com/news/index.ssf/2013/04/a_look_at_teacher-student_sex.html
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
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