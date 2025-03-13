Lucero’s Brian Benable - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 560

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Brian Benable, guitarist of the alternative country band, Lucero, shows off the gear that he uses onstage. Lucero is currently supporting their newest release, Lucero Unplugged.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender Meteora Ultra II - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WyNZKn

Seymour Duncan ‘78 Pickup - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXyqba

Gibson SG - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Oebk5G

Stringjoy Strings (10.5 Gauge) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vPV5ON

Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOG2Ey

Ibanez Tube Screamer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRNX0q

Marshall Shredmaster - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0zrWz

EarthQuaker Boost Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aMEQO

Strymon Flint - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLZeRO

MXR Tremolo - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LEmrQ

MXR Reverb - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jemNBa

Curly Cables - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1N3bZ

Fender Deluxe Reverb Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzyQBq

Mesa Boogie Blue Angel - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLZeR3

Dunlop Max-Grip Picks (.88mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raX9Bd





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - December 30, 2024

Location - Space in Evanston, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:22 Guitar

04:25 Pedalboard

08:14 Amp

09:35 Guitar Picks





