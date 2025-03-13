BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lucero’s Brian Benable - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 560
6 views • 1 month ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Brian Benable, guitarist of the alternative country band, Lucero, shows off the gear that he uses onstage. Lucero is currently supporting their newest release, Lucero Unplugged.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender Meteora Ultra II - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WyNZKn

Seymour Duncan ‘78 Pickup - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXyqba

Gibson SG - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Oebk5G

Stringjoy Strings (10.5 Gauge) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vPV5ON

Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOG2Ey

Ibanez Tube Screamer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRNX0q

Marshall Shredmaster - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0zrWz

EarthQuaker Boost Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aMEQO

Strymon Flint - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLZeRO

MXR Tremolo - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LEmrQ

MXR Reverb - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jemNBa

Curly Cables - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1N3bZ

Fender Deluxe Reverb Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzyQBq

Mesa Boogie Blue Angel - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLZeR3

Dunlop Max-Grip Picks (.88mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raX9Bd


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - December 30, 2024

Location - Space in Evanston, IL


KEEP UP WITH LUCERO:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/Lucero

Instagram - https://instagram.com/luceromusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/luceromusic


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:22 Guitar

04:25 Pedalboard

08:14 Amp

09:35 Guitar Picks


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


00:00Introduction

00:22Guitar

04:25Pedalboard

08:14Amp

09:35Guitar Picks

