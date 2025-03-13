Lucero’s Brian Benable - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 560

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Brian Benable, guitarist of the alternative country band, Lucero, shows off the gear that he uses onstage. Lucero is currently supporting their newest release, Lucero Unplugged.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Fender Meteora Ultra II - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WyNZKn
Seymour Duncan ‘78 Pickup - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXyqba
Gibson SG - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Oebk5G
Stringjoy Strings (10.5 Gauge) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vPV5ON
Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOG2Ey
Ibanez Tube Screamer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRNX0q
Marshall Shredmaster - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0zrWz
EarthQuaker Boost Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aMEQO
Strymon Flint - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLZeRO
MXR Tremolo - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LEmrQ
MXR Reverb - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jemNBa
Curly Cables - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1N3bZ
Fender Deluxe Reverb Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzyQBq
Mesa Boogie Blue Angel - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLZeR3
Dunlop Max-Grip Picks (.88mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raX9Bd
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - December 30, 2024
Location - Space in Evanston, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:22 Guitar
04:25 Pedalboard
08:14 Amp
09:35 Guitar Picks
