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What Are They Spraying in the Skies: Chemtrails, Contrails or Something Else?
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92 views • January 28, 2020
As one travels across this beautiful country, it's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the crisscrossing white streaks across an otherwise sun-soaked and blue sky. It seems that, shortly after seeing these off-white lines, the entire sky often takes on an almost murky haze that can last for hours. Remember when short narrow streaks in the sky were actually trails from a still-visible jet plane? Why, in the last several years, have those "jet trails" started to linger from horizon to horizon for hours on end, hardly dissipating at all? Not so long ago, real jet trails (known as contrails) disappeared typically within seconds of being dispensed from an aircraft. Not so anymore.
Who is polluting God's sky and ultimately the air we breathe? Is it a military action? Is it unknowing commercial airliners? Is it multinational companies? Is it private aircraft owners? Is it a means of subtle depopulation or is it simply a way to modify the weather? Whatever the motivation, shouldn't the public be informed of these potentially destructive measures? Why are they happening right above our noses and without our consent? In this episode of the Truth Podcast: Question Everything I seek to answer the question, What Are They Spraying in the Skies?
Who is polluting God's sky and ultimately the air we breathe? Is it a military action? Is it unknowing commercial airliners? Is it multinational companies? Is it private aircraft owners? Is it a means of subtle depopulation or is it simply a way to modify the weather? Whatever the motivation, shouldn't the public be informed of these potentially destructive measures? Why are they happening right above our noses and without our consent? In this episode of the Truth Podcast: Question Everything I seek to answer the question, What Are They Spraying in the Skies?
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