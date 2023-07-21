ABC102: "One Man's Myth Is Another Man's Religion"

“A man is happy if he finds praise and friendship within himself. You can never be sure of where you stand in someone else’s heart.” ~ “You should be only a little wise, never too wise. A wise man’s heart is seldom glad if he’s truly wise.” ~ “Thought and Memory, my ravens, fly every day the whole world over. Each day I fear that Thought might not return, but I fear more for Memory.” ~ The Poetic Edda



