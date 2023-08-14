Insider mike from around the world-USA+Japan-fires coming / Biblical wormwood-px / Christ's coming / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Today is now 8/12/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video You'll see new pictures caught by me of planet x system bodies and other celestial bodies passing the earth, moon and sun. You'll hear 2 different clips from 8-8-23 and 8-9-23 from planet x system insider mike from around the world, you'll hear 2 separate clips from his council of time website. If go to counciloftime.com go to archives you can listen to new and old audios put out on updates on earths changes due to the planet x system and more from mike. Mike gives a stern warning in his audio on many more fires coming especially to the USA here and japan as can expect to see cities burn as mike said and yes it's coming globally due to lava and magma rising breaching earths crust causing mass global fires due to all the radiation coming in heavy from 2 gamma ray bursts ( 2 stars that exploded) insider mike warned of each one before they happened and started sending galactic and cosmic waves of radiation earth bound hitting us with radiation pulses from behind earth and the newer one sending pulses towards the back end of the sun which is not good knowing it already made the sun shoot a massive halo and could cause mass power issues as the gamma ray burst waves are already sending heavy waves causing us all to feel sick or multiple mood changes and causing quakes and volcanoes to blow even more globally along with biblical wormwood/planet x coming closer to the sun and earth coming up from the south ecliptic plane. Stay hydrated daily as I've not felt well the past week thus why havent been here. Also you'll see footage credited to others like a moon looking object someone caught in Europe days back yet noticed it wasnt looking just like our moon so I'm guessing myself its one of the planet x system moons here or another celestial moon now here. You'll see captures by me again of the red planet x system body over Europe the germany regions. Plus footage from others as all credit goes to them by pictures+videos. 2 massive sinkholes opened up. 1 in Colorado 1 near the east coast USA I believe. As more crustal displacement and sinkholes will occur and worsen as planet x gets closer. You'll see a red planet x system body also caught by someone else from a facebook group within the past week from their captures on the camera as my captures come from european sky cameras of a red planet x system body. Plus you'll see alot more with audio from insider mike from around the world on things happening and coming matching bible prophecy that's playing out before you all. Accept or reject truth. Soon all will not be able to deny whats approaching. Mike I believe in one of the 2 audio clips will also discuss a coming water event something he never really explained on paul begley YouTube channel though I think he explains it in audio I'm sharing..The skies are turning red globally from the red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x/biblical wormwood/ the biblical fiery red dragon/ the biblical destroyer earths twin sun that is a brown dwarf star that is DIFFERENT then nibiru that isnt a brown dwarf star but nibiru is the comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems farthest edge. Yet still sadly many confuse the 2 bodies as the same when they are NOT..... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





