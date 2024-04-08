Driving in Gaza - from southern Gaza Rafah to central Gaza - Israel Gaza War April 1st
ريهام العماوي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tXDWmsVZec&t
شوارع غزة من جنوب غزة رفح للوسط غزة لنصيرات يارب افرجها علينا
April 1 2024
The streets of Gaza from southern Gaza, Rafah to central Gaza, to Nuseirat. O Lord, grant us relief
