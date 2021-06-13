Dr Rodger Hodkinson "This Is An Experimental Vaccine Which Should Never Have Been Released"

Dr Rodger Hodkinson is speaking with Anna Brees, former BBC journalist, now of the independent Brees Media, he states he is “extremely frustrated with what is going on.”



The very urgent message he wishes to share is: “This is an experimental vaccine which should never have been released –there was never an emergency which predicated the development of this vaccine–there was never enough time for the clinical trials–and now we are seeing complications, which were predictable. Now we are seeing complications which are very disturbing.”



“The CDC is calling this occurrence of a large number of adverse events unbalanced–well, you’re dam right it’s unbalanced–It’s the CDC which is unbalanced. Myocarditis is never mild.”



Referring to the news now from Israel and elsewhere that myocarditis is the latest reaction being reported in young teenagers, he says this is an extremely serious development. “When the heart muscle dies it’s dead, it’s never replaced. Myocarditis means a general inflammation of the heart, the muscle cells of the heart will be dying.” He also says he is informed by Professor Peter McCullough, a preeminent cardiologist, that myocarditis is totally unpredictable in terms of long-term consequences and may only present 20 years later with arrythmias and heart failures–“that makes this very serious.”