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'A Voice Of Freedom with Ernst Zündel Episode Episode Number 10 - Dr. Russell Barton Regarding His Experience in Bergen-Belsen.mp4
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3 views • February 27, 2022
This is the tenth episode in the "A Voice Of Freedom" series titled - Short Bibliography of David Irving - Produced by Samisdat Publishers and directed by Ernst Zundel.
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