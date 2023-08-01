Create New Account
NWO Stooge Biden Bans Modern Civilization
On the heels of the Covid Ruse, NWO stooge Joe Biden is now coming for every major modern appliance that makes the American dream tick. Climate change is now openly the trojan horse that the boomer class of technocrats are utilizing to usher in their nightmare totalitarian scenario. As lie upon lie is hammered into the public consciousness.

