POISONED Lahaina Drinking Water! ‘China Is To Blame’ | Maui Massacre
channel image
The Prisoner
8749 Subscribers
312 views
Published Yesterday

Toluene is in the water. What they failed to tell you is that Toluene is commonly referred to as TNT. Yes, TNT as in explosives! Let’s read what Wikipedia says about this chemical.

“TNT is occasionally used as a reagent in chemical synthesis, but it is best known as an explosive material with convenient handling properties. The explosive yield of TNT is considered to be the standard comparative convention of bombs and asteroid impacts. In chemistry, TNT is used to generate charge transfer salts.”

Now why in the world would TNT be found in the public water supply in Maui? So there’s an explosive chemical in the water there and just to make it even more confusing for locals, the media is telling them this

This news agency also had another interesting story. This one is blames China for the misinformation on the maui fire. It seems this message is being broadcast among all of the media outlets in Hawaii.

Hawaii Governor Josh JOSH GREEN also is Blaming RUSSIA & CHINA FOR HIS CATASTROPHIC MAUI FIRE FAILURES.........

Mirrored - Hustle Bitch

Keywords
drinking waterpoisonedlahainamaui massacre

