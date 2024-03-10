Origin of Freemasonry Pt 2

King Herod's 'Mysterious Force' was designed to destroy Christianity. We continue this fascinating 'possible' origin of Freemasonry.

Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/origin-of-freemasonry/

3 Part series

This paper is based on the evidence, record, and 'History' provided by the document of GS Lawrence- Dissipation of the Darkness- History of the Origin of Freemasonry.

This paper is a power point presentation of what is in this 'History', and what I have learned about the History of Freemasonry.