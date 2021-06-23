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Vincent James || The Death of Home Ownership
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60 views • June 23, 2021
Clip from "Trump Finally Turns on Kushner? | Parents Speak Out About Their Kids Dying from Vaccines", which aired 18th of June 2021 on Trovo
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#BuildbackBetter #GreatReset #Rental #Veracity #Clips
FOLLOW VINCENT ON ALTERNATIVE PLATFORMS:
✔️ Website:
https://www.dailyveracity.com/
✔️Telegram:
https://t.me/RealVincentJames
✔️ Gab:
http://bit.ly/2S3Fkrz
✔️ Odysee-videos and livestreams:
https://odysee.com/@RealRedElephants:d
✔️ Bitchute-Videos:
http://bit.ly/2Wh1B5R
✔️Rumble:
https://bit.ly/3awJG5E
✔️ Parler:
https://parler.com/profile/RealVincentJames
✔️ Instagram:
https://bit.ly/3iQnILL
✔️TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@therealvincentjames
✔️ Minds:
http://bit.ly/2G16yKr
#BuildbackBetter #GreatReset #Rental #Veracity #Clips
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