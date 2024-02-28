Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE GEPARD AA - GERMANY SENT THESE 1980'S MACHINES TO UKRAINE TO SHOOT AT DRONES
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
9 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
44 views
Published 18 hours ago

The Gepard was a use for 1970's Leopard tank chassis', And in its day it was dangerous. Now it turns out it can kill big drones since they are slower than modern missiles, jets and rockets. Will it see a new life? I predict it dies alongside the leopards it is protecting. More outdated tech to the meat grinder.

Keywords
technologyukrainegamingtankswarthundergepard

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket