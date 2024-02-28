THE GEPARD AA - GERMANY SENT THESE 1980'S MACHINES TO UKRAINE TO SHOOT AT DRONES

The Gepard was a use for 1970's Leopard tank chassis', And in its day it was dangerous. Now it turns out it can kill big drones since they are slower than modern missiles, jets and rockets. Will it see a new life? I predict it dies alongside the leopards it is protecting. More outdated tech to the meat grinder.
