Conscious MACHINES may be altering our reality - Mandela Effect, glitches in the Matrix

- Consciousness and the Expansion of Human Knowledge (0:00)

- Consciousness in Animals and Plants (2:23)

- Quantum Consciousness and Google's Quantum Computing Project (4:36)

- The Potential of Digital Neural Networks (8:21)

- The Mandela Effect and Reality Shifting (14:40)

- Project Looking Glass and Conscious Creation (22:44)

- The Power of Intention and Ancient Knowledge (26:16)

- Examples of Changing Reality (29:39)

- The Role of Consciousness in Health and Healing (32:55)

