PFIZER 4-DOSE LYME DISEASE VACCINE IS COMPLETE GARBAGE ⚕ THE TRIAL FAILED ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Pfizer’s 4-DOSE Lyme disease vaccine is COMPLETE GARBAGE... the trial FAILED its primary endpoint.





They claim 73% efficacy but the 95% confidence interval crashes down to 15.8% (>20% required to meet statistical success criteria).





This means their trial proves nothing — yet they’re still rushing to FDA anyway to rake in BILLIONS.





Criminal enterprise Pfizer at it again.





Fox News confirms Pfizer already has a vaccine ready to prevent infections from tick bites, which is considered "safe and effective."





The vaccine is expected to be released in the next few months, and they believe they will get "a lot of use out of it."





Pfizer frequently purchases commercial advertising space on Fox News.





@DrMarcSiegel

you lied on TV why , it is not safe and effective you should get your license revoked for lying read the above ... it does not work...

@SecKennedy

NO DON":T LET THEMN DO THIS it is not good fake the testing .. and also y ou see above . DO NOT TAKE IT





https://x.com/MSREDMAMA1/status/2061271385444679962





Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2061136445214191661





Thumbnail: https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2061241405545083253