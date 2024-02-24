Create New Account
Charlie Spiering: Kamala Harris Is a Liability to the Democrat Party
Published 9 days ago

BREITBART  |  Charlie Spiering, author of the new book "Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House," stated that both sides of the aisle now view Kamala Harris as a political liability for the left.

Keywords
breitbart newscharlie spieringpolitical liability

