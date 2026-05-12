Passive Income While YOU Sleep by Helping Others Be Able to Have a Picnic Everyday

Original Title: 20 Reasons Why You Should Have a Picnic Everyday Alone or With Someone Around or Before Noon

Video going over reasons to have a paicnic everyday (be sure to use 100% natural fibers to benefit from earthing's effects & make sure the area is safe & healthy--no "Roundup")





1. forces you to get fresh air since indoor air quality is usually 6 or more times worse than outside air





2. forces you to get outside so you can get more UVB light to raise your Vit. D levels. Or, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by

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3. you'll sleep better due to earthing's effects





4. you'll save a bit of electricity & $ by not having to have any lights on





5. you'll need to eat less (&, thus, save even more $!) b/c you're getting "primary nutrition" in the form of sunlight & magnetism





6. save even MORE $ by not having to tip a waiter/waitress





7. you'll be getting free "food" & energy in the form of free electrons by earthing





8. improves hydration due to sunlight charge-separating electrons & earthing's effects on maximizing intracellular hydration





9. naturally lower your blood pressure since UVB light produces nitric oxide which dilates the blood vessels





10. improve your cognitive abilities since sunlight will be hitting your head





11. have better digestion since earthing puts you into more of a "rest & digest" mode than "fight-or-flight"





12. maybe sweat-out some toxins





13. might make a new friend w/ any passerby's





14. get to know someone better if you're eating w/ 1 or more people





15. you might have more bowel movements due to earthing





16. you'll increase your lifespan, healthspan, &, most importantly, your MINDspan





17. increase melanin





18. you'll get some natural anti-inflammatory effects due to earthing





19. (if you're picnic is close to sunrise time) you'll get the invisible but very beneficial near- & far-infrared light

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20. get Vitamin N (nature) which can have a stress-reducing & calming effect





To learn about magnetism for health, visit any of

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or

https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101





To be able to control your schedule so you can have a picnic everyday by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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a, watch

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, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

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To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse , by visiting any of

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