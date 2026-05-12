Passive Income While YOU Sleep by Helping Others Be Able to Have a Picnic Everyday

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Original Title: 20 Reasons Why You Should Have a Picnic Everyday Alone or With Someone Around or Before Noon
Video going over reasons to have a paicnic everyday (be sure to use 100% natural fibers to benefit from earthing's effects & make sure the area is safe & healthy--no "Roundup")
1. forces you to get fresh air since indoor air quality is usually 6 or more times worse than outside air
2. forces you to get outside so you can get more UVB light to raise your Vit. D levels. Or, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp
To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket red light therapy items, enter code
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To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code
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View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
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3. you'll sleep better due to earthing's effects
4. you'll save a bit of electricity & $ by not having to have any lights on
5. you'll need to eat less (&, thus, save even more $!) b/c you're getting "primary nutrition" in the form of sunlight & magnetism
6. save even MORE $ by not having to tip a waiter/waitress
7. you'll be getting free "food" & energy in the form of free electrons by earthing
8. improves hydration due to sunlight charge-separating electrons & earthing's effects on maximizing intracellular hydration
9. naturally lower your blood pressure since UVB light produces nitric oxide which dilates the blood vessels
10. improve your cognitive abilities since sunlight will be hitting your head
11. have better digestion since earthing puts you into more of a "rest & digest" mode than "fight-or-flight"
12. maybe sweat-out some toxins
13. might make a new friend w/ any passerby's
14. get to know someone better if you're eating w/ 1 or more people
15. you might have more bowel movements due to earthing
16. you'll increase your lifespan, healthspan, &, most importantly, your MINDspan
17. increase melanin
18. you'll get some natural anti-inflammatory effects due to earthing
19. (if you're picnic is close to sunrise time) you'll get the invisible but very beneficial near- & far-infrared light
Get more far-infrared light by using the amethyst crystal
https://Bio-mats.com/danny FDA-registered medical device
by
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
20. get Vitamin N (nature) which can have a stress-reducing & calming effect
To learn about magnetism for health, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101
or
https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101
To be able to control your schedule so you can have a picnic everyday by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
a, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse , by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To avoid stepping on "Roundup" weed killer while you're earthing, INVE$T in a FAR SAFE alternative called FireHawk bio-herbicide that's:
1. environmentally-friendly
2. regenerative
3. full contact
4. non-selective
5. gotten the EPA registration in all 50 states
by
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Do NOT order directly from the site but contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal (who's also the Founder of NonToxicCommunities.com), to get FireHawk at a discount by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:
949.500.0981
13:46End Screen