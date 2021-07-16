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Caldwell Target Camera // See Your Shots On a Tablet Not Your Spotting Scope
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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31 views • July 16, 2021
Are you getting sick of leaving your rifle to see your shots on a spotting scope? This video will show you how to track your shots without leaving your rifle

#rifle #spottingsocpe #scope @Caldwell Shooting @The Rogue Banshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy