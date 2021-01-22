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Corman & Drosten’s PCR protocol has EVERY indications of being FRAUDULENT
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61 views • January 22, 2021
This film is based on a letter written by an international team of professionals, researchers and activists, calling for an expedited investigation by federal authorities regarding scientific fraud in public health policies.
Michael P. Senger, Attorney
Stacey A. Rudin, Attorney
Dr. Clare Craig FRCPath, Consultant Diagnostic Pathologist
Randy Hillier, MPP Lanark, Frontenac & Kingston
Robert Spalding, retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General
Sanjeev Sabhlok, PhD, former Commissioner in an Indian State Government
Francis Hoar, Barrister at Law
Maajid Nawaz, Activist, Author & Broadcaster
Simon Nolan, Entrepreneur & Business Leader
Brian O’Shea, COO, Centurion Intelligence Partners
*Full letter:
https://ccpgloballockdownfraud.medium.com/the-chinese-communist-partys-global-lockdown-fraud-88e1a7286c2b
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
source
https://www.facebook.com/veryopinionatedshow/videos/2550501235243404/
Michael P. Senger, Attorney
Stacey A. Rudin, Attorney
Dr. Clare Craig FRCPath, Consultant Diagnostic Pathologist
Randy Hillier, MPP Lanark, Frontenac & Kingston
Robert Spalding, retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General
Sanjeev Sabhlok, PhD, former Commissioner in an Indian State Government
Francis Hoar, Barrister at Law
Maajid Nawaz, Activist, Author & Broadcaster
Simon Nolan, Entrepreneur & Business Leader
Brian O’Shea, COO, Centurion Intelligence Partners
*Full letter:
https://ccpgloballockdownfraud.medium.com/the-chinese-communist-partys-global-lockdown-fraud-88e1a7286c2b
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
source
https://www.facebook.com/veryopinionatedshow/videos/2550501235243404/
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