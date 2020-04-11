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When Bad Thinks Happen
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1 view • April 11, 2020
This is a guide to help kids cope when sad or terrible events come into their lives. It acknowledges the presence of God and seeks to explain why God allows bad things to happen. It is sensitively presented and published by Abbey Press - Elf-help Books for Kids. We cannot shelter kids from bad events and instead we as adults can reassure them of our love and willingness to hear from them how they are feeling.
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