Free Energy Overunity Generator Leon Raoul Hatem Degravitation Magnetmotor Magnetic Cogging

⁣In this experiment I have rebuilt the Hatem generator by Leon Raoul Hatem. These are 4x 400 volt 0.75 KW asynchronous motors, 2 poles with a speed of 2840 RPM. 3 of these rotors were equipped with neodymium magnets to serve as a generator. Included was a frequency converter to start the unit slowly and also to allow a higher speed for measurements.

Then magnet discs with outer diameters of 175mm (magnets protrude) and 230mm (magnets are recessed here) were built from screen printing plates (thickness in total approx. 80mm). There are 12 magnets per row at a distance of 30 degrees. The rows themselves are offset by 10 degrees. The magnets are ring magnets with N45 countersink with a diameter of 25mm and a height of 7mm each (total height 14mm, as 2 magnets are always used per hole). The polarity is always the same for each disc, but always alternates for each motor/generator. This means that the disc of the drive motor always has its south pole facing outwards. The disc of generator 1, on the other hand, always faces completely north on the outside (etc.). So to speak, the discs always attract each other.





The performance measurements have shown that Leon Raoul Hatem is a fraud, the device always consumes more power than it actually produces.

His statetment that the braking by attraction of the magnets would be cancelled out by the high speed of 3000 to 3500 revolutions is simply wrong.





Further tests were then made (as seen in the video) and a thin magnetic plate was installed between the discs (where they diverge again).

In each case once so that the plate is repelled by the magnetic discs and once in attraction. The results can also be found in the video, but you can say that the drive motor consumes about 100 watts more with such an intermediate plate, so the plate brakes.





The same was also tried with a plate made of pyrolytic graphite and a plate made of bismuth. Unfortunately, the measurement results are exactly the same as if nothing at all were installed