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The Moral Case Against Lockdowns: Governments Have Given Themselves the Power to Play God | The Blood-Stained History of Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals
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200 views • February 22, 2021
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Original title: The Moral Case Against Lockdowns
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Original title: The Moral Case Against Lockdowns
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