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Facebook Censors Jordan Peterson Video Link Sent in Private Message
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15 views • January 29, 2020
Thought crime patrolling reaches absurd new level.
Paul Joseph Watson | Infowars.com - January 29, 2020
Facebook is now so censorship happy that it is blocking links to Jordan Peterson videos sent between two people via private message.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/facebook-censors-jordan-peterson-video-link-sent-in-private-message/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Paul Joseph Watson | Infowars.com - January 29, 2020
Facebook is now so censorship happy that it is blocking links to Jordan Peterson videos sent between two people via private message.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/facebook-censors-jordan-peterson-video-link-sent-in-private-message/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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