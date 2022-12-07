No Religion of men can save us now!

The faith systems and bibles of men mean suffering and death, but one faith, from God Christianity, means the tree of life -- The Perfect Law of Liberty Gen. 2:17-4:12.

The preaching of men brings religions of men. The supernatural objective truth preaching of Christ brings Christianity John 8:32.

Have you had enough suffering under the apostasy of the religions of men 2 Thess. 2:10-11? Is not the pseudo-science/religions of Reverend Thomas Robert Malthus and the Green New Deal enough for you? If you do not know, then you might need to go to Rumble and watch "died suddenly." Are there any religions of men that will save us from the religions of men? NO!

Satan has ruled over the world for the last 1680 years with his mega sword Rev. 6:2, of the religions, bibles, preaching of men: Denominationalism, Socialism, Atheism, Fascism, Environmentalism, Myopinionisbetterthanyoursism. Satan, the man of sin, rules over us by convincing us that we can judge like God, preach like God, condemn like God, and give to the world bibles, and religions like God, and that we will not suffer Gen. 2:17-4:12. Not only can the ways of men not bring peace, but they are insanity! They are the cause of all human suffering!

For modern man, it began with the apostasy of the Catholic Church 1680 years ago giving up the Bible and salvation from God 2 Thess. 2:10-11. We were given a strong delusion for at least two reasons; first so that we could learn through suffering that the ways of men do not work. and second, so that the second age of Christianity could be delayed until the world was populated with billions.

The Lord is longsuffering and not willing for any to perish. Because of free moral agency, He wanted us to patiently endure the suffering from the ways of men without losing our souls Rom. 5:13, Acts 17:30. Be patient in suffering because of ignorance, He said until Satan is revealed as the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3. With the second coming of one faith from God Christianity; Job; James 5:7-11; Acts 17:30 the suffering of those counted as righteous will come to an end in 40 years!

The perfect preacher is back in these last days or end times of the religions of men Heb. 1:2. He is breaking the lies/seals/woes of Satan in the bibles of men to restore the Bible Rev. 5:1ff. As prophesied throughout all scripture the wisdom from God - the supernatural objective truth from God Micah 7:15 is being restored or poured out upon humanity in these last days -40 years of warfare between the one true faith from God and every wind of doctrine of men John 8:32; Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3.





