Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins Ob-Gyn Dr. James Thorp to Discuss the Dangers of the COVID Vaccine to Pregnant Women-Part 8 – The End

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Summary：Why are doctors silent about COVID vaccine injuries? The Department of Health and Human Services created the CCC. DHHS gave CCC $10 billion early last year and said, 'Go out and eliminate vaccine hesitancy' . So, all these monies went to Alphabet, the techs, the Googles, the Twitters, the Instagram, social medias, and went to the OB-GYN doctors… Within four weeks, in September of 2021, they unprecedentedly gagged every physician and nurse in the United States of America using money and cancel license threats.