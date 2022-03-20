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SHOCKING Document Reveals Trudeau's REAL Plan!
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892 views • March 20, 2022
MIRRORED from https://www.corbettreport.com/putin/
We all know that when a politician walks like a globalist, talks like a globalist, acts like a globalist and quacks like a globalist, that means they're a globalist, right? And what about when that politician comes out with an unbelievable, in-your-face endorsement of the UN-led Agenda 2030 to remodel the world order and lead us into the maws of the 4th Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset in the name of "sustainable development." Then we all know they're a globalist, right? Well, get a load of this. . . .
Check other videos on my channel and subscribe :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vigilentcitizen
We all know that when a politician walks like a globalist, talks like a globalist, acts like a globalist and quacks like a globalist, that means they're a globalist, right? And what about when that politician comes out with an unbelievable, in-your-face endorsement of the UN-led Agenda 2030 to remodel the world order and lead us into the maws of the 4th Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset in the name of "sustainable development." Then we all know they're a globalist, right? Well, get a load of this. . . .
Check other videos on my channel and subscribe :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vigilentcitizen
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