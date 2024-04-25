Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ANOTHER OUTDATED AND TIRED TANK FIGHTING IN UKRAINE - THE BRITISH CHALLENGER
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
10 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
12 views
Published 16 hours ago

The first of these are going down in Ukraine, Same as the Abrams and Leopard with even worse flaws. These just are not going to do any good. I love British Steel but Their Tanks..well suck. And we see in some combat how a Brit massive slow slug with massive gun can indeed win a fight.

Keywords
technologybritishgamingtankschallengerwarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket