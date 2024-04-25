ANOTHER OUTDATED AND TIRED TANK FIGHTING IN UKRAINE - THE BRITISH CHALLENGER

The first of these are going down in Ukraine, Same as the Abrams and Leopard with even worse flaws. These just are not going to do any good. I love British Steel but Their Tanks..well suck. And we see in some combat how a Brit massive slow slug with massive gun can indeed win a fight.
