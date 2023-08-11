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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 10
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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63 views • August 11, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 10


▪️Another AFU drone raid has been reported near Moscow.


Both drones were shot down on the approach to the capital, and dozens of flights were delayed at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.


▪️Another massive raid by AFU attack drones was repulsed over the Crimean peninsula.


A total of 12 targets were neutralized by air defense and electronic warfare systems.


▪️Artillery shelling of border areas of the Bryansk region continues.


As a result of strikes on the villages of Khinel' and Chausy, civilian infrastructure was damaged. One person was reported dead, two more were injured.


▪️In the Kup'yans'k sector, Russian troops continue their positional offensive against AFU positions.


At the moment the fighting has come close to Syn'kivka. The enemy is suffering heavy losses and is retreating, leaving their strongholds behind.


▪️The AFU have once again launched strikes with cluster munitions on the frontline areas of Donbas.


Donetsk, Yasynuvata and Horlivka once again came under the enemy fire. One civilian was killed as a result of shelling of civilian objects.


▪️Fierce fighting for Urozhaine continues in the Vremivka sector of the front.


Despite massive Russian artillery strikes, the AFU managed to gain a foothold in the northern part of the village.


▪️In the Kherson direction, near Kozachi Laheri, an operation is underway to clear the left bank of the Dnipro River from the remains of the landing force.


The hiding saboteurs were struck with Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems.

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