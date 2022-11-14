18-Year-Old Died Suddenly From Cardiac Arrest, Dr. Said His Heart Was Fine 3 Months Earlier

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https://gnews.org/articles/520073
Summary：18-year-old Zachary died of sudden cardiac arrest. His doctor said his heart was fine 3 months earlier. Dr Rajat Kalra, a heart expert at the University of Minnesota says it's unusual in young people and it's a bit unusual to have left ventricular hypertrophy for even a high school athlete. Zachary’s mom hopes what happened to their son is a wake-up call for parents to consider getting heart testing for their kids, especially those who want to play sports.