© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Prometheus Code 666
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • May 08, 2022
Genetically modifying plants, animals, and now even human beings is not the stuff of science fiction anymore. It's a dark reality that threatens to overwrite all natural life on our planet with lifeforms that are unnatural. Some groups, like the World Economic Forum and that group's founder, Klaus Schwab, actually even want to use technology to guide the genetic transformation of mankind using the same kind of mRNA encoding mechanism that they just injected into 5 billion gullible human beings during their COVID-19 PSYOP. However, as history has taught us, failing to stop megalomaniacal psychopaths who are trying to play God by hacking God's Code (DNA), can have dire consequences which threatens the very existence of our species.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.