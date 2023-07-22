Hungcao | Running for State Senate | Best Political Ad of the Season

Hungcao |



’America my country our country’

‘America saved my life.’

I graduated from the United States Naval Academy.

With 25 years of service in Navy Special Operations combat in Iraq Afghanistan and Somalia, but now our country has taken a dark turn.

I’m Hungcao and I'm running for Senate and I approve this message because I'm not done fighting for us.





Published by Planet Zedta

July 19 | 2023

The Best Political Ad of the Season Has Just Been Released

Really Good



