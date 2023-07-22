Hungcao | Running for State Senate | Best Political Ad of the Season

Hungcao |
’America my country our country’
‘America saved my life.’
I graduated from the United States Naval Academy.
With 25 years of service in Navy Special Operations combat in Iraq Afghanistan and Somalia, but now our country has taken a dark turn.
I’m Hungcao and I'm running for Senate and I approve this message because I'm not done fighting for us.
Published by Planet Zedta
July 19 | 2023
The Best Political Ad of the Season Has Just Been Released
Really Good
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.