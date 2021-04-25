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AHS Nazi Shows Up At Pastor Artur Pawlowski's Church and Get Shot Down In Flames
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303 views • April 25, 2021
AHS TERRORIST Sarah Nunn came to Pastor Artur Pawlowski's Church twice on the same day. Artur shot them down in flames at 9 AM, so SARAH NUNN came back with more police and a piece of paper she claimed was a warrant. It wasn't which is why the police left.
This woman will be in jail when I am the mayor of Calgary and so will many other members of AHS.
The second attempt, in the same day, by the Police SWAT Team to disrupt Religious Gathering while in session! Pastor Peter Reicher
This woman will be in jail when I am the mayor of Calgary and so will many other members of AHS.
The second attempt, in the same day, by the Police SWAT Team to disrupt Religious Gathering while in session! Pastor Peter Reicher
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