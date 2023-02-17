Create New Account
02/09/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL,Fellow fighter Dongyang Long shared the information about Paul Hastings Tokyo Law Firm
02/09/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan continue to protest against the Paul Hastings colluding with CCP. Fellow fighter Dongyang Long shared the information about Paul Hastings Tokyo Law Firm. It formed a partnership with Japanese local lawyers in 1988 and has very close ties with SoftBank. It helped Masayoshi Son Vision Fund to list in Hong Kong Exchange. Vision Fund made a large investment in CCP’s ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance. They are colluding with CCP and will all end up with no return at all.

02/09/2023对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战友继续抗议普衡与中共勾结。东洋龙战友分享了关于普衡东京律师事务所的信息。该所是1988年与日本当地律师组成了合伙企业，并与软银有非常密切的关系。它帮助孙正义的远景基金在香港交易所上市。远景基金又对中共的众安保险进行了大量投资。与中共勾结，他们最终都将血本无归。

