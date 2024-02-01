Mini series - A Day in the Life of Cannabis Jimmy in Medellin Colombia on Wednesday Jan 31- please excuse my slurred speech as I was wasted when I make this video - Part A

We live full time in this Colonial town of Sabanete which is like a suburb of Medellin. I am standing in front of a liquor store across from the Aves Maria Commercial Center commenting on people that are walking by me. Having fun .
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.