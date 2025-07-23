My Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, at age 76, surrounded by family. The cause wasn't disclosed, but he battled Parkinson's since 2019, plus spinal injuries from a 2019 fall and prior accidents.
As the "Prince of Darkness," he fronted Black Sabbath, pioneering heavy metal with hits like "Paranoid" and "Iron Man." His solo career yielded classics like "Crazy Train," wild antics (e.g., bat-biting), and reality TV fame via The Osbournes. He sold 100M+ albums, won Grammys, and was twice inducted into the Rock Hall. RIP legend.