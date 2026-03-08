08-03-2026 Exposing Unclean Spirits and Their Manifestations Part 3 | The Faith Factor

in Part 3 of our study, we continue examining the encounter between Yahusha and the Canaanite woman to uncover how unwavering faith overcomes spiritual opposition. Through Matthew 15 and Mark 7, we explore the mission of Yahusha, the persistence of a desperate mother, the reality of unclean spirits, and why humility, obedience, and great faith opened the door to deliverance.

Join us as we examine the Scriptures verse by verse and discover practical lessons about spiritual warfare, the authority of the Master, and the kind of faith that receives His approval. This lesson will challenge you to examine what is operating in your life and home, and encourage you to seek Yahuah with perseverance until His Word brings freedom.

Living Branch Hebrew Church

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