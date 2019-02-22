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2/22/19 #NEPHEWJUSSIE: K Harris, Criminal Smollet, Deplorable Williams- No Refutation!
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51 views • January 01, 2021
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2/22/19: Tonight, the War Room interviewed Terrence Williams live in his hospital room, where he is recovering from spinal and neck injuries from a LYFT car crash that occurred 4 hours after he tweeted that Jussie Smollet is Kamala Harris' nephew. Williams, of the Deplorables Choir comedy group, was on his way to the White House to attend the reception for African American History month. No one has come forward representing Kamala Harris to refute that she is related to Smollet.
Follow the whole story of what happened with and to Terrence Williams on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/deplorablechoir
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/02/21/conservative-comedian-terrence-k-williams-injured-in-car-accident/
In the 3rd hour of the War Room, Owen Shroyer has former Green Beret, Ivan Raiklin live, who is visiting Terrence Williams in his hospital room in Maryland (go to the 3rd hour):
https://www.newswars.com/watch-live-smollett-hoax-delivers-major-blow-to-democrat-narrative/
Is Williams a victim of another hate crime in this FF thread related to the Smollet potential MAGA hoax hate crime?
You Are Free!!
2/22/19: Tonight, the War Room interviewed Terrence Williams live in his hospital room, where he is recovering from spinal and neck injuries from a LYFT car crash that occurred 4 hours after he tweeted that Jussie Smollet is Kamala Harris' nephew. Williams, of the Deplorables Choir comedy group, was on his way to the White House to attend the reception for African American History month. No one has come forward representing Kamala Harris to refute that she is related to Smollet.
Follow the whole story of what happened with and to Terrence Williams on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/deplorablechoir
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/02/21/conservative-comedian-terrence-k-williams-injured-in-car-accident/
In the 3rd hour of the War Room, Owen Shroyer has former Green Beret, Ivan Raiklin live, who is visiting Terrence Williams in his hospital room in Maryland (go to the 3rd hour):
https://www.newswars.com/watch-live-smollett-hoax-delivers-major-blow-to-democrat-narrative/
Is Williams a victim of another hate crime in this FF thread related to the Smollet potential MAGA hoax hate crime?
You Are Free!!
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