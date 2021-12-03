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'Hate Crime' Hoaxer On Trial
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45 views • December 03, 2021
How did anyone fall for Jussie Smollett’s lame hoax?
The giddy media loved it — and bought this hook, line and sinker.
No, sorry. America isn’t a hateful, racist country.
It’s not surprising that Smollett took it this far.
He actually paid for the noose and bleach.
Government leaders anointed him a hero and are implicated in all of these lies.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284932798001
The giddy media loved it — and bought this hook, line and sinker.
No, sorry. America isn’t a hateful, racist country.
It’s not surprising that Smollett took it this far.
He actually paid for the noose and bleach.
Government leaders anointed him a hero and are implicated in all of these lies.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284932798001
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