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Tim Ray: Resisting the New Normal World Order
Geopolitics & Empire
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271 views • August 02, 2021
UI Media Network founder Tim Ray discusses the tyranny enveloping the globe, something he says he has been expecting for decades. He gives his take on the global elites, their machinations, and the courage required to resist them and the totalitarian policies they are attempting to implement. He fears a true catastrophic crisis may be just around the corner, which will be a catalyst for even more draconian restrictions. He talks about his struggles with censorship and why he thinks people have a hard time psychologically coming to terms with our dark reality. Finally, he shares some solutions.

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Websites
UI Media Network https://uimedianetwork.org
United Intentions https://www.unitedintentions.org
Freedom Meetup https://freedommeetup.org

About Tim Ray
Tim Ray, an award-winning international, speaker and a no “bs”, truth-seeker. He was tired of “toxic media” bombarding the world with negativity, So, in 2009 he founded the United Intentions Foundation & the UI Media Network a nonprofit organization whose mission is to assist others in learning how to transform worrisome thoughts into positive intentions to create inspired actions. He is the host of Frequency Wars and Awaken Atlanta & will be discussing how we wake up the sleeping masses before tyranny becomes our way of life.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
trumppoliticsdeep stateglobalistsnwonew world ordercabalrothschildglobalismrockefellerpandemicworld economic forumone worldweflockdownscovid19covidplandemiccovid1984klaus schwabgreat reset
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