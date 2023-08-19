ARTK#230 Sherry B & Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD - 1986 GAME CHANGER & HOW IT AFFECTS YOU!



A RIGHT TO KNOW

8/17/2023

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD, is not a Virologist, She is a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, She TEACHES MDs.

Dr. Judy Mikovits has been called one of the most accomplished scientist of her generation. Her 1991 doctoral thesis revolutionized the treatment of HIV/AIDS. At the height of her career. Dr. Mikovits published a blockbuster article in the journal SCIENCE that sent shockwaves through the scientific community.

She warned the world about the dangers of growing viruses in animal cell lines & re- injecting that material into humans. Her research on XMRV was already known to the scientific community in 2011.

And yet now, in 2023, these bio labs around the country near military bases are STILL experimenting on the unsuspecting population. Nothing has changed.

Censorship has attempted to keep her findings quiet for too long, but now, due to her tenacity, bravery, & sheer Warrior spirit determination, this critical information has become public and continues to become more & more wide spread!

Keep it tuned, because you have A RIGHT TO KNOW®!

