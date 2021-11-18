© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
59 views • November 18, 2021
With the alien and UFO deception upon us, it's important that those you care about see what we are really up against and how deceived we've been about this topic.
The disclosure should be here June 1st and although we don't know what they are going to release, we do know that it is just a part of the plan we were warned about.
My brother Michael has worked hard compiling all of the information in this video, so you need to checkout the original on his channel and subscribe while you can find it as he is shadow banned worse than we are.
Grace and Truth Fellowship Channel https://youtu.be/1crxF2g0_ww
Also, here is his video that will show you the more sinister side of who is behind the lies:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mwl2uWjrSEE&;t=13s
(This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying.)
Sources of channels used in this video.
Rob Skiba (Alien and demon connections)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw
David Weiss DITRH Channel (Interview w/ 100 year old Ruth) https://www.youtube.com/c/DITRH/videos
Flat Earth Sun and Moon App channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
GET THE FE SUN & MOON APP HERE: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Bart Sibrel (Buzz aldrin interview)
https://www.youtube.com/user/BartSibrel1
ThePottersClay (Bubbles in space) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEdOLvL6olNghR-BWghUQA
Taboo Conspiracy (Flat water experiments) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
FECORE (Laser Experiment): https://youtu.be/yREwnIAa6a0
Globebusters: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg
NASA artists creating planets https://youtu.be/umeHIxIdKxE
Flat Earth Dude (Satellite transit moon footage): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Ca0Q9AokfwL1zpaNbQ_LQ
66,009 views May 22, 2021
FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS
82.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eJK1gLHbOxA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtu2THvit1LjLONLqvD8uAQ
The disclosure should be here June 1st and although we don't know what they are going to release, we do know that it is just a part of the plan we were warned about.
My brother Michael has worked hard compiling all of the information in this video, so you need to checkout the original on his channel and subscribe while you can find it as he is shadow banned worse than we are.
Grace and Truth Fellowship Channel https://youtu.be/1crxF2g0_ww
Also, here is his video that will show you the more sinister side of who is behind the lies:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mwl2uWjrSEE&;t=13s
(This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying.)
Sources of channels used in this video.
Rob Skiba (Alien and demon connections)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw
David Weiss DITRH Channel (Interview w/ 100 year old Ruth) https://www.youtube.com/c/DITRH/videos
Flat Earth Sun and Moon App channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
GET THE FE SUN & MOON APP HERE: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Bart Sibrel (Buzz aldrin interview)
https://www.youtube.com/user/BartSibrel1
ThePottersClay (Bubbles in space) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEdOLvL6olNghR-BWghUQA
Taboo Conspiracy (Flat water experiments) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
FECORE (Laser Experiment): https://youtu.be/yREwnIAa6a0
Globebusters: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg
NASA artists creating planets https://youtu.be/umeHIxIdKxE
Flat Earth Dude (Satellite transit moon footage): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Ca0Q9AokfwL1zpaNbQ_LQ
66,009 views May 22, 2021
FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS
82.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eJK1gLHbOxA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtu2THvit1LjLONLqvD8uAQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.