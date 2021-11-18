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Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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59 views • November 18, 2021
With the alien and UFO deception upon us, it's important that those you care about see what we are really up against and how deceived we've been about this topic.

The disclosure should be here June 1st and although we don't know what they are going to release, we do know that it is just a part of the plan we were warned about.

My brother Michael has worked hard compiling all of the information in this video, so you need to checkout the original on his channel and subscribe while you can find it as he is shadow banned worse than we are.

Grace and Truth Fellowship Channel https://youtu.be/1crxF2g0_ww

Also, here is his video that will show you the more sinister side of who is behind the lies:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mwl2uWjrSEE&;t=13s
(This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying.)

Sources of channels used in this video.
Rob Skiba (Alien and demon connections)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw

David Weiss DITRH Channel (Interview w/ 100 year old Ruth) https://www.youtube.com/c/DITRH/videos

Flat Earth Sun and Moon App channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

GET THE FE SUN & MOON APP HERE: https://qrco.de/bbizVA

Bart Sibrel (Buzz aldrin interview)
https://www.youtube.com/user/BartSibrel1

ThePottersClay (Bubbles in space) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEdOLvL6olNghR-BWghUQA

Taboo Conspiracy (Flat water experiments) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw

FECORE (Laser Experiment): https://youtu.be/yREwnIAa6a0

Globebusters: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg

NASA artists creating planets https://youtu.be/umeHIxIdKxE

Flat Earth Dude (Satellite transit moon footage): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Ca0Q9AokfwL1zpaNbQ_LQ

66,009 views May 22, 2021
FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS
82.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eJK1gLHbOxA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtu2THvit1LjLONLqvD8uAQ
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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